UK-bound Air India plane makes emergency landing in Moscow

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – An Air India Boeing 787-800 passenger plane en route from India to Britain made a precautionary landing in Moscow on Wednesday due to “technical problems”, Sheremetyevo Airport said.

The plane, en route from New Delhi to Birmingham, landed safely without any injuries to all 258 passengers and 17 crew members.

The scheduled departure time of the flight was set for 2135 Moscow time (1835 GMT).

In July, an Air India plane operating from Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing in the Russian region of Siberia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area.

