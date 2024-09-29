Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK business confidence falls from eight-year high, Lloyds says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) – British business confidence ebbed slightly this month after reaching an eight-year high in July and August, as concerns about the broader economic outlook rose to a six-month high, a survey from Lloyds Bank showed on Monday.

Lloyds’ overall business barometer – which represents the difference between the percentage of firms with positive and negative views – fell by 3 percentage points to a three-month low of +47%. Businesses had a brighter view of their own prospects than those of the wider economy.

“The more mixed picture for economic optimism points to some businesses maintaining a degree of caution. While we still expect economic expansion, it may occur at a slower rate than the first half of 2024,” Lloyds economist Hann-Ju Ho said.

Official gross domestic product data due at 0600 GMT is likely to confirm Britain’s economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter of 2024, capping a stronger-than-expected first half of the year as the country recovered from a shallow recession.

However, earlier this month the Bank of England trimmed its growth forecast for the third quarter and predicted a quarterly expansion of 0.3%, around Britain’s long-term growth rate.

An S&P Global survey of purchasing managers last week showed a bigger-than-expected slowdown in growth for September, although the index remained well above levels for the euro zone.

S&P said some businesses were putting investment and hiring plans on hold until there is clarity about the new Labour government’s tax policy and employment law changes.

Labour has said taxes are likely to have to go up by more than it had planned before July’s election, and it is also due to set out legislation to give greater employment protection to staff with less than two years’ service.

The Lloyds survey’s employment balance fell by 1 point to +36% in September.

The Lloyds survey was based on responses from 1,200 British companies with annual sales of more than 250,000 pounds ($334,325) and was was carried out between Sept. 2 and Sept. 16.

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
150 Likes
106 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR