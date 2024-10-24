Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK business sentiment weakest in two years before budget, CBI says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Sentiment among British manufacturing companies fell at the fastest pace in two years ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves’ first budget next week, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Confederation of British Industry’s measure of business sentiment dropped in the three months to October to -24% from -9% in the three months July.

Factories also reported easing cost pressures which rose at their slowest pace in four years.

Ben Jones, CBI’s lead economist, said he expected the downturn in sentiment in the manufacturing sector to bottom out and Reeves’ budget speech on Oct. 30 was a chance to change the tone.

“Manufacturers will be looking to the chancellor to deliver a confidence-boosting budget that supports business and greases the wheels of investment,” Jones said.

“While possible tax rises remain a concern, firms believe that clarity over future tax plans, measures to enhance productivity, and the country’s net zero trajectory can all help cement the path to long-term growth.”

Reeves, who has warned that she will increase some taxes, will set out her plan for spending and taxes.

The CBI’s monthly industrial orders balance fell to -27 in October from -35 in September, marginally above economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll of -28.

A purchasing managers survey, published earlier on Thursday, also showed weakening sentiment among firms.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR