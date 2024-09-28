Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK calls again for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he had spoken with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday, following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut which killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the bloodshed. A diplomatic solution is the only way to restore security and stability for the Lebanese and Israeli people,” Lammy said in a statement on social media platform X.

Earlier in the week Lammy told the United Nations’ General Assembly that there should be an immediate ceasefire between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel and that a full-blown war was not in the interest of the people in the region.

Britain’s foreign ministry has advised its nationals to leave Lebanon as soon as possible.

