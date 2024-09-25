Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK car production falls for sixth straight month in August, data shows

(Reuters) – British car productions fell for the sixth consecutive month in August, a traditionally lower output month affected by summer shutdowns and factories prepping to switch to newer models, industry data showed on Thursday.

A total of 41,271 new cars rolled off production lines, down 8.4% from last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

EV production, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid models, also dropped in the month, dragging its total share of output to 29.6% from 37.5% in July.

However, the industry body expects the decline to be reversed in the longer term as new models come on stream.

“The sector remains optimistic about a return to growth however, with record levels of investment announced last year,” SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said.

The Autumn budget on Oct. 30 and the government’s proposed Industrial Strategy, targeting productivity through industrial and infrastructure investments, will be key in upholding the competitiveness of the UK auto industry, Hawkes added.

UK car production is down 8.5% at 522,823 units to date this year, SMMT said.

