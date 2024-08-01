UK charges 17-year-old boy with murder in Southport child killings

By Kylie MacLellan

SOUTHPORT, England/LONDON (Reuters) -A 17-year-old boy appeared in an English court on Thursday charged with the murder of three young girls in a knife attack at a summer dance class that has shocked the nation and sparked two nights of violent protests.

The teen, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday over Monday’s incident at a “Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop” summer vacation event for children in the seaside town of Southport.

His case is due to be heard at Liverpool Crown Court later on Thursday.

As well as killing three girls aged six to nine, Monday’s attack in the normally quiet town left eight other children with stab wounds. Five remained in critical condition in hospital, along with two adults who tried to protect them, police said.

Large disturbances broke out in the northwest English town on Tuesday after false information was spread on social media that the suspect in the stabbings was a radical Islamist migrant, with anti-immigrant protesters descending on Southport town from elsewhere.

In London on Wednesday, thousands gathered near the prime minister’s Downing Street residence, shouting, “Save our kids”, “We want our country back” and “Stop the boats”, as well as English football chants. More than 100 people were arrested.

Police have said the attack was not terrorism-related and that the suspect was born in Britain, quashing speculation on his origins.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told a press conference shortly after midnight.

‘THUGS FROM OUT OF TOWN’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has denounced as “violent thugs” those who clashed with police over the knife attack, saying they would “feel the full force of the law”.

More than 50 police officers were hurt in the protests in Southport on Tuesday, when demonstrators set police vans on fire and dismantled garden walls to hurl bricks at officers.

In London on Wednesday, protesters threw flares and smoke canisters towards Downing Street.

Local people in Southport have denounced the violence.

“What I saw last night was absolutely appalling….It was devastating and it’s kind of taken away from actually what’s gone on, which is the tragedy of those deaths,” resident David Burgess told Sky News.

Hundreds of people in the community have taken part in vigils to mourn the slain children, and laid bouquets of flowers at the site of the incident.

Starmer, Britain’s former chief prosecutor who was elected on July 4, was due to meet police leaders on Thursday to offer them the government’s full backing following the violence.

“While the right to peaceful protest must be protected at all costs, he will be clear that criminals who exploit that right in order to sow hatred and carry out violent acts will face the full force of the law,” his office said.

Taylor Swift fans have so far raised more than 325,000 pounds ($417,000) to help families of the victims and for the hospital where some of the children were being treated.

The American singer has said she is in shock over the “loss of life and innocence” and at a “complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families”.

($1 = 0.7786 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Kylie MacLellan with additional reporting by Rishabh Jaisw; writing by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by Leslie Adler, Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich)