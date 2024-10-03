UK charters flights to support its citizens wishing to leave Lebanon

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government has chartered a limited number of flights to support its citizens to leave Lebanon, it said on Thursday, repeating its advice for them to leave the country immediately.

More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on a government chartered flight on Wednesday, the statement said.

“To meet the demand for the charter flight on Wednesday, additional flights will depart from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport from Thursday. The flights will continue for as long as the security situation allows,” it added.