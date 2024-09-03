Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK chief rabbi slams decision to suspend Israel arms export licences

This content was published on
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s chief rabbi criticised the government’s decision to suspend some arms export licences to Israel only a few days after the killing of six Israeli hostages in Gaza.

“It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licences,” Ephraim Mirvis said on X.

He said the move would bolster unfounded claims that Israel was in breach of international humanitarian law.

“Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies,” Mirvis said. “It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for, for all people in the region and beyond.”

Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy said on Monday that the government had suspended 30 of 350 British arms export licences with Israel due to a risk the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

