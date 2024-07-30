Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK competition watchdog finds concerns over Global Business Travel Group-CWT deal

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it has found competition concerns over Global Business Travel Group’s planned $570 million acquisition of CWT Holdings LLC.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal between the major suppliers of business travel agency services to corporate customers could lead to worsened quality ofservice, higher prices and reduced innovation efforts.

