UK counter-terrorism police investigating warehouse fire

LONDON (Reuters) – British counter-terrorism police are investigating a warehouse fire in July caused when a package caught alight, and are liaising with other European law enforcement agencies to see if there is a connection with similar incidents elsewhere.

On Tuesday, German prosecutors said they were investigating several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a warehouse in Leipzig earlier this year.

Britain’s Counter Terrorism Policing unit said in a statement that local emergency services dealt with a fire caused by a package on July 22, and that there were no reports of injuries or significant damage.

“Due to the circumstances, and the specialist capability and expertise in investigating such matters, the investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” a spokesperson said.

The statement did not elaborate on the circumstances of the fire at a business park in central England. Police said no arrests have been made.

“As part of our enquiries, officers are liaising with other European law enforcement partners to identify whether this may or may not be connected to any other similar-type incidents across Europe,” the statement said.

In August, German authorities warned businesses that packages containing incendiary devices had caught fire en route across Europe and that more such parcels could be circulating.

