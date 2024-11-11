Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK defence minister: We expect Trump to remain committed to Ukraine and NATO

LONDON (Reuters) – British defence minister John Healey said on Monday he expected the incoming Donald Trump administration to remain committed to NATO and to Ukraine in its conflict against Russia for as long as it takes.

Asked if support for Ukraine had fallen since Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last week, Healey told Sky News: “As far as President Trump goes, he recognises that countries get security through strength, just as alliances like NATO do.

“And I expect the U.S. to remain alongside allies like the UK, standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes to prevail over (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s invasion.”

Healey also said the U.S. commitment to NATO and European security would remain strong under a Trump presidency, but he said he had argued for some time that European nations needed to do more “heavy lifting” in terms of boosting defence spending.

“I don’t expect the U.S. to turn away from NATO. They recognise the importance of the alliance. They recognise the importance of avoiding further conflict in Europe,” he said.

