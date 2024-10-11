Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s economic output rose by 0.2% in monthly terms in August after two consecutive months of no growth, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% month-on-month expansion of gross domestic product.

The Bank of England expects economic growth to slow to 0.4% in the third quarter and 0.2% in the final three months of the year – which it views as closer to the economy’s underlying growth rate.

Sterling was little changed against the U.S. dollar immediately after Friday’s ONS figures were released.

Compared to a year ago, economic output was 1.0% higher, below the 1.4% growth forecast by economists.

