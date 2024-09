UK economy grew by 0.5% in Q2

LONDON (Reuters) – British economic output grew by 0.5% in the second quarter, slower than previously thought, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Monday.

A preliminary ONS estimate for the second quarter had shown domestic product growth at 0.6%.

Economists polled by Reuters did not expect the quarterly growth pace to be revised in Monday’s updated data.