UK emergency services suppress fire at BAE nuclear submarine yard

LONDON (Reuters) -Emergency services have suppressed a huge blaze that broke out in the early hours at a BAE Systems shipyard in north west England that builds Britain’s nuclear submarines.

Earlier in the day pictures online showed what looked like flames and black smoke emerging from the top of the vast Devonshire Dock Hall building. Police said there was no nuclear risk.

BAE Systems, Britain’s biggest defence company, later said that while the affected area was only accessible for essential personnel, the remainder of the site was operational.

“Until a full investigation has been completed, it would be inappropriate to comment further about the cause or potential impact of the incident,” a BAE Systems spokesperson said.

Two people were taken to hospital, according to police. BAE later said all those treated in hospital had been released

The site has built some of Britain’s most significant marine vessels and it employs around 10,000 people to work on the Astute and Dreadnought classes of nuclear powered submarines.

Covering around 6 acres, it is the second biggest shipbuilding complex of its kind in Europe, according to the company.

