Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK employers show further signs of pre-budget nerves

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British business confidence sank to a four-month low in October ahead of the first budget plan from the country’s new government, a survey showed on Monday, echoing other signs of corporate nervousness about possible tax increases.

Lloyds Bank’s business barometer – representing the difference between the percentage of firms with positive and negative views – fell by 3 percentage points to +44%.

But firms were more upbeat about their own prospects than those for the broader economy – which touched their lowest since March – and the overall index remained above its long-term average.

“Many businesses remain confident in their own trading prospects, and the increase in hiring intentions suggests more employers want to grow their workforce,” Lloyds economist Hann-Ju Ho said.

The survey was based on responses from 1,200 British companies with annual sales of more than 250,000 pounds ($324,575.00) and was carried out between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.

Two surveys published last week also showed a drop in optimism among businesses.

Reeves’ budget announcement on Wednesday is likely to include an array of revenue-raising changes, including possibly higher social security payments by businesses.

($1 = 0.7702 pounds)

(This story has been refiled to remove the attribution to Lloyds in the headline)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
297 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR