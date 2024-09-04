UK extends two start-up investment schemes by 10 years

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said it would extend two start-up investment schemes, the Enterprise Investment Scheme and the Venture Capital Trust scheme, by 10 years to 2035 to help drive growth.

The schemes give tax-relief incentives to new and young companies, encouraging investment into higher risk businesses, the government said in its statement on Wednesday.

“Thousands of entrepreneurs and start-ups are set to benefit from the extension of two leading government investment schemes to help them grow the economy and rebuild Britain,” the statement said.

The extension of the schemes would have no fiscal cost, the government said.