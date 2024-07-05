UK finance minister Hunt holds on to seat in parliament election

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt held on to his parliamentary seat in southern England on Friday, fending off a fierce challenge from the smaller Liberal Democrat party.

Hunt, a Conservative lawmaker who was also health secretary and foreign secretary during 11 years at the top of government, had been tipped to be the biggest scalp on the night, as the Conservatives lost seats across the country.