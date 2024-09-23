Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK finance minister says era of ‘trickle-down, trickle-out’ economics over

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Monday the era of “trickle-down, trickle-out economics” was over, as she delivered a speech at the Labour Party conference ahead of a budget next month.

“We are calling time on the ideas of the past; calling time on the days when government stood back, left crucial sectors to fend for themselves, and turned a blind eye to where things are made and who makes them,” Reeves said, as she announced plans to publish a new industrial strategy next month.

“The era of trickle-down, trickle-out economics is over.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
94 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR