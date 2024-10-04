UK finance minister to give Mansion House speech on Nov. 14

LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Rachel Reeves will deliver her first major speech to the financial and professional services industry on Nov. 14, the government said on Friday.

Known as the ‘Mansion House Speech’, the annual address by the finance minister of the day is often used to sketch out future plans for the industry and is closely watched for clues on the government’s next steps on issues like regulation.

“The Chancellor will deliver her first Mansion House address on 14th November, setting out how we will support our world-leading financial services sector to grow, innovate and finance growth around the country,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

The Labour Party, which won a landslide election victory in July to end 14 years of Conservative-led government, has as made kick-starting Britain’s anemic economic growth a defining mission.

The government will host its first international investment summit on Oct. 14 aimed at ramping up foreign direct investment to help improve growth.

Then Reeves will deliver her first budget statement on Oct. 30. She has warned taxes will likely have to rise after the government uncovered a 22 billion-pound hole in the public finances.

“We are fixing the foundations of our economy,” the spokesperson said. “Mansion House will build on the International Investment Summit this month to drive up investment and show what the UK has to offer.”

