Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK financial watchdog eases anti-greenwashing ‘naming and marketing’ rules until April

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog is providing temporary leniency to firms to comply with ‘naming and marketing’ rules aimed at tackling greenwashing until April 2025, it said on Monday.

The new bespoke rule to combat greenwashing, which came into force on May 31, was to stop investment firms from inflating the green credentials of their products to retail customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said firms should take all reasonable steps to ensure compliance with the ‘naming and marketing’ and disclosure rules, which come into force on Dec. 2.

The regulator asked the firms to comply with the rules as soon as they can, without waiting until the extended date of April 2, 2025.

The compliance deadline extension was granted as some firms, particularly those wanting to use an investment label or needing to alter their product names, require additional time to meet the high standards and prepare the necessary disclosures for approval, the FCA said in a statement.

According to the new rule, any reference to environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability topics in a product or service must be fair, clear and not misleading, meaning they can be substantiated.

Trillions of dollars globally have flowed into investment products that tout their sustainability attractions, leaving regulators to play catch-up with new disclosure rules and other safeguards now being rolled out.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR