UK firms’ wage growth expectations steady, BoE survey shows

LONDON (Reuters) – British companies’ expectations for wage growth in the year ahead remained unchanged at 4.1% in the three months to September, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

The BoE Decision Maker Panel also showed that uncertainty among businesses in the three months to September was slightly lower than in the June to August period.

Nearly half of firms reported that the overall level of uncertainty facing their businesses was high or very high, down one percentage point.

Companies’ expectations for consumer price inflation in the year ahead declined slightly in the same period, dropping by 0.1 percentage point to 2.6% in September.