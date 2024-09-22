Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over West Bank violence

This content was published on
1 minute

By Elizabeth Piper

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Britain will keep under review possible new sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank and will act if it has to, foreign minister David Lammy said on Sunday, adding he was concerned by actions that were inflaming tensions.

Britain announced sanctions against Israeli settlers in February and May this year over what it said was extremist groups perpetrating settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Lammy, who became foreign minister in July after a Labour election victory, indicated the new government would take a similar approach and said that further sanctions were possible.

He added that, notwithstanding Israel’s genuine security concerns in the West Bank, “we are very worried about escalatory behaviour, very worried about inflamed tensions.”

“I’m absolutely clear: if we have to act, we will act, and I’m in discussions with G7 partners particularly and European partners on that,” Lammy said.

“I’m not announcing further sanctions today, but that is kept under close review, and as you would expect, I am deeply, deeply concerned.”

