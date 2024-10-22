Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK government borrows 16.6 billion pounds in September, ONS says

LONDON (Reuters) – British public borrowing was a lower-than-expected 16.6 billion pounds ($21.6 billion) in September, official data showed on Tuesday in the last set of borrowing figures before finance minister Rachel Reeves delivers her first budget next week.

Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast of 17.5 billion pounds for headline public sector net borrowing.

($1 = 0.7695 pounds)

