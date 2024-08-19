Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK grants permission for London City Airport expansion after appeal

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s government has approved plans to expand capacity at London City Airport by 2.5 million passengers, overturning parts of a previous local-level decision but maintaining a ban on Saturday afternoon flights.

The airport had sought to expand annual capacity to 9 million passengers, up from 6.5 million by 2031. It wanted to take a number of measures, including seeking permission to push back a curfew on flights on Saturday afternoon from 1230 to 1830.

On Monday a document published on the government website said: “The Secretaries of State agree with the Inspectors’ conclusions, and agree with their recommendation. They have decided to grant planning permission, subject to revised conditions that maintain the existing Saturday curfew period.”

The plan was initially rejected in July 2023 by Newham Council, which runs the borough in which the airport operates, over a range of objections such as the potential impact of the expansion on climate, air quality and noise.

The airport then sought to appeal, resulting in Monday’s decision by the central government.

London City Airport and Newham Council did not immediately comment.

