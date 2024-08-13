UK homebuilder Bellway scraps bid for Crest Nicholson

(Reuters) -British homebuilder Bellway has dropped its 720 million pound ($921 million) takeover proposal for FTSE midcap peer Crest Nicholson, without giving a reason.

Shares in Bellway rose about 4% following the news on Tuesday, while Crest stock, which had gained 15% since the approach was disclosed in June, dropped about 9%.

“Bellway remains confident that its robust balance sheet and operational strength, combined with the depth and quality of its land bank, will enable Bellway to deliver volume growth in the years ahead,” it said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Crest said it remained “confident in its standalone prospects”.

Last month, Crest said it might recommend a firm offer to its shareholders after Bellway sweetened its proposal.

The most recent 273-pence-per share proposal made in July was the third from Bellway in four months. Its previous proposal was at 253 pence per share and that, along with the initial offer, were rejected by Crest.

Britain’s homebuilding sector has been consolidating as a shortage of properties drives up purchase prices and rents, prompting the new Labour government to pledge to ease planning restrictions and encourage more building.

In February, Britain’s biggest homebuilder Barratt struck a deal to buy Redrow in an all-stock deal, while Vistry bought Countryside in 2022.

Last week, Bellway joined larger rivals Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey in sounding upbeat about the sector’s prospects after the Bank of England cut its main interest rate.

($1 = 0.7820 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Mark Potter)