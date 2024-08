UK house prices rise by 2.7% in 12 months to June, ONS says

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose by 2.7% in the 12 months to June to an average of 288,000 pounds ($370,000), the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

June’s annual increase was the same as May’s, which was the joint-highest since March 2023.

Rents for private housing rose by 8.6% in the year to July, the same as the month before.

($1 = 0.7790 pounds)