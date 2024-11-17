Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK in talks about payments to help stop migrant flows, The Times says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK government is believed to be in talks with Turkey, Vietnam and officials in the Kurdistan region of Iraq about possible payments to help slow the flow of migrants heading for Britain, the Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters it was the right thing for Britain to dissuade people from leaving their home countries and making the journey which often involves perilous crossings of the Channel, the Times said.

Starmer told reporters travelling with him to a Group of 20 summit in Brazil that the government had plans to tackle criminal gangs involved in people smuggling.

“Anything else we can do to stop people leaving in the first place is the right thing,” he was quoted as saying.

The Times said interior minister Yvette Cooper was understood to be in discussions with a number of governments, including those of Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of Iraq, Turkey and Vietnam, about cooperation and security agreements that could be concluded before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Starmer in London declined to comment on the report.

Starmer had praised Italy’s efforts to tackle illegal immigration during a visit to Rome in September, including its work to prevent migrants from starting their journeys.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR