Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK inflation expectations ebb before BoE meeting, Citi/YouGov survey shows

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation for the next 12 months and further ahead have cooled markedly ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate meeting next month, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead fell to 2.6% in June, their lowest level since March 2020 and down from 3.1% in May, the survey from banking group Citi and pollsters YouGov showed.

Expectations for inflation five to 10 years ahead fell to 3% from 3.2%, the lowest reading since May 2020.

“For the (BoE), this should provide further encouragement that second round effects are continuing to fade in a relatively symmetric fashion, consistent with fading wage pressures in the forward-looking data,” said Citi economist Benjamin Nabarro.

Investors see a roughly 33% chance of a BoE interest rate cut on Aug. 1 after inflation data showed strong underlying price pressures in Britain’s economy, despite the headline rate of price growth holding at 2%.

Earlier this week the chance of a rate cut was around 50%.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar and Andy Bruce, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR