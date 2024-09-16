Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK interior minister says she is glad Donald Trump is safe

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s interior minister said on Monday it was appalling to see political violence taking place and she was glad to see Donald Trump was safe following what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt on the former U.S. president.

“It’s appalling to see political violence taking place. Violence should have no place in any political campaign,” Yvette Cooper told Sky News.

“We’re all glad that the former president is safe, and that this attempt, whatever it was that happened, was not successful.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR