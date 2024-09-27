Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK Just Stop Oil duo jailed for throwing soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Two climate activists from Just Stop Oil who threw soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery were on Friday jailed for criminal damage.

Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, threw tins of Heinz tomato soup on the artwork in October 2022, before glueing themselves to the wall below the painting.

The soup caused up to 10,000 pounds ($13,385) worth of damage to the frame, prosecutors said, though the painting – which was behind a protective screen – was unharmed and went back on display later the same day.

The pair pleaded not guilty but were convicted after a trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court, where Plummer was sentenced to two years in prison for the criminal damage charge. Holland was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Judge Christopher Hehir said Plummer and Holland “came within the width of a pane of glass of irreparably damaging or even destroying” the painting, which he said was “probably priceless in a literal sense”.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
148 Likes
104 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
31 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR