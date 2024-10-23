UK Labour donor Alli committed minor breaches of parliamentary rules, probe finds

LONDON (Reuters) – Waheed Alli, the British Labour Party donor at the centre of a row over Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other politicians accepting freebies, breached parliamentary rules when he failed to declare certain interests, an investigation found.

Alli, who sits as a Labour member in parliament’s upper House of Lords, should write a letter of apology to the Chair of the Conduct Committee for the four “minor breaches”, the Independent Commissioner for Standards said in a report on Wednesday.