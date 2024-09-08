Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK labour market loses steam in August, recruiters say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s labour market cooled noticeably last month as job placements fell sharply and pay growth slowed, according to a survey of recruiters on Monday that could bolster the case for interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

The monthly Report on Jobs from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body and accountants KPMG showed permanent job placements dropped at the fastest pace in five months.

Starting pay growth for permanent staff also fell to a five-month low, one of the weakest readings since early 2021.

Jon Holt, KPMG’s UK chief executive and senior partner, said business confidence continued to fluctuate, despite an interest rate cut from the BoE last month.

“The news that while salaries rose last month it was at the weakest rate since March could help make the case for more rate cuts when the Monetary Policy Committee meets to decide the future path of interest rates,” Holt said.

The vast majority of economists polled by Reuters think the BoE will wait until November to reduce interest rates again, although financial markets currently show a one-in-four chance of a rate cut on Sept. 19.

Official labour market data on Tuesday are expected to show robust employment growth and a further moderation in pay growth.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR