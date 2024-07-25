UK Libor trader Hayes given permission to appeal rate-rigging conviction at Supreme Court

LONDON (Reuters) – Tom Hayes, the first trader jailed worldwide for interest rate rigging, has been given permission to appeal against his conviction at the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, his lawyers said on Thursday.

Hayes, a former star Citigroup and UBS trader, was convicted in 2015 of conspiracy to defraud by manipulating Libor, a benchmark rate once used to price trillions of financial products globally.

He appealed against his conviction earlier this year alongside Carlo Palombo, a former Barclays trader convicted in 2019 of skewing Libor’s euro equivalent, Euribor.

The Court of Appeal in London dismissed their appeals in March, ruling that it was illegal to take commercial interests into account when setting Libor or Euribor rates.

But the Supreme Court has given them permission to appeal against that ruling, their lawyers said, meaning their battle to clear their names will go the UK’s highest court.