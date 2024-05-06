UK military personnel’s data accessed in hack, BBC reports

(Reuters) – Some personal information in a payroll system used by Britain’s defence department has been accessed in a data breach, the BBC reported on Monday.

The system was managed by an external contractor and no operational Ministry of Defence data was obtained, the broadcaster said, adding that the department took the system off-line immediately.

Information like names and bank details of current and some former members of the Royal Navy, Army and Air Force was compromised, according to the report.

The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment outside working hours.

MPs could be informed about the development in the Commons on Tuesday, the report added.