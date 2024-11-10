Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK minister rules out using Nigel Farage as link to Trump

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – A British minister said on Sunday that the government is unlikely to ask the Reform party leader Nigel Farage to act as an intermediary to deal with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Farage, the Brexit-campaigner and self-described troublemaker, is a friend of Trump and was at his election victory party in Florida.

He has offered to act as an interlocutor between the British government and the Trump administration, which takes power in January.

The Treasury minister Darren Jones said on Sunday that the government would likely reject that offer.

“I think that’s probably unlikely,” he told Sky News, saying Farage, who is a member of parliament, should probably spend his time with his constituents rather than in the United States.

Governments around the world are trying to figure out how to deal with Trump, who has promised to increase tariffs and whose first four-year term was characterised by a protectionist trade policy and isolationist rhetoric, including threats to withdraw from NATO.

Starmer delayed starting a recruitment process for a new ambassador to Washington until the result of the U.S. election was known.

The role will be crucial in the coming years in navigating Britain’s relationship with the Trump administration.

Farage said at the weekend he has “a great relationship” with Trump and would be willing to act as an intermediary for the government because it is in the national interest.

