Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK names ex-Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson as investment minister

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday appointed Poppy Gustafsson, the former CEO of cybersecurity firm Darktrace, as its new investment minister ahead of a global investment summit in London next week.

Gustafsson co-founded Darktrace in 2013 and led the company through its listing in London eight years later. She stepped down as chief executive in September, months after Darktrace agreed to a $5.3 billion takeover by U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

The investment minister – a role that sits jointly under the finance ministry and business department – will oversee a bolstered Office for Investment to strengthen ties with investors, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

“We’re upgrading the Office for Investment to ensure it is fit for purpose and has the capability it needs to make the UK the first choice for investment and the best place in the world to do business,” Starmer said in a statement.

Starmer’s new Labour government has been trying to drum up billions of pounds in foreign investment in the run up to the investment summit, which will take place on Oct. 14.

The government plans to expand the Office for Investment to include a new board chaired by Gustafsson with representation from the finance ministry, business department and Starmer’s office.

Starmer described Gustafsson as an “accomplished entrepreneur who brings invaluable experience to the role.”

She will sit in the upper chamber of Britain’s parliament, the House of Lords, allowing her to become a government minister.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR