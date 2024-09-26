Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK names Rachel Kyte as new climate envoy

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday named Rachel Kyte, a climate policy professor at Oxford University, as its new climate envoy – the latest step in the recently elected Labour government’s efforts to bolster Britain’s role in international climate politics.

Kyte’s appointment as the UK’s Special Representative for Climate comes six weeks before COP 29, the latest annual U.N. climate summit. Countries from around the world will meet in Azerbaijan to try to thrash out new deals to halt rising global temperatures, mitigate the damage they have caused and raise funding for those who have been worst affected.

In her career Kyte has focused on ways to generate energy in fair and sustainable ways. She previously worked for the World Bank in the run up to the landmark Paris 2015 Paris climate agreement, and later as a special representative on sustainable energy for the United Nations Secretary-General.

“Rachel’s expertise and experience in international and climate crisis roles will help drive UK international leadership on the agenda and across the world,” British foreign minister David Lammy said.

Earlier this week energy security and net zero minister Ed Miliband said Britain was “back in the business of climate leadership”, criticising the previous Conservative-led government for rolling back some of its climate targets.

Last week Lammy said Britain would put climate change at the heart of decisions about foreign policy, and appoint two new climate envoys: one for climate and one for nature. Kyte takes up the climate brief while the nature envoy has yet to be announced.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
131 Likes
97 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR