UK new car sales dip 1.5% in August, preliminary data shows

(Reuters) – New car registrations in Britain fell about 1.5% to roughly 84,000 units in August, according to preliminary industry data released on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) added that demand for battery electric cars surged 11% in the month as buyers took advantage of summer discounts.

SMMT will provide final figures for August at 0800 GMT.