Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK new car sales fall 6% in October, industry data shows

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) -New car registrations in the UK fell for the second time this year, dropping 6% to 144,288 in October, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said declines were recorded across all buyer types except battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Nearly 300,000 new BEVs hit the road in 2024, representing 18.1% of the market share year-to-date, an increase of 16.3% from last year but still short of Britain’s 22% target.

During the Labour government’s first budget in October, finance minister Rachel Reeves increased incentives towards new zero-emission cars and support the take-up of new EVs.

“While the Budget extended existing business and fleet incentives for BEVs, the Vehicle Excise Duty and Company Car Tax changes disincentivise low carbon vehicle purchases and fleet renewal generally, risking a delay to the overall reduction in road transport emissions,” SMMT said in a statement.

BEVs saw a record growth of 24.5% in October, with a raft of new models driving the strongest gain this year, and reaching a market share of 20.7% for the month.

“Fleet renewal across the market remains the quickest way to decarbonise, so diminishing overall uptake is not good news for the economy, for investment or for the environment,” SMMT chief Mike Hawes said.

October’s overall market decline was equivalent to a loss in turnover of 350 million pounds ($454.2 million), the industry body said.

($1 = 0.7707 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
78 Likes
89 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
81 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR