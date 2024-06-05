UK new car sales grew in May, preliminary industry data shows

(Reuters) – New car registrations in Britain recorded their 22nd consecutive month of growth in May, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) also said that the overall market share for battery electric vehicles (BEV) rose sequentially in the month.

The industry body will provide the final figures for May at 0800 GMT. (This story has been corrected to change the day to ‘Wednesday’ from ‘Tuesday’, in paragraph 1)