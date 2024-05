UK new car sales grow in April, preliminary industry data shows

(Reuters) – New car registrations in Britain recorded their 21st consecutive month of growth in April, preliminary industry data showed on Tuesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) also updated its 2024 market outlook for overall uptake to 1.98 million units.

The industry body will provide the final figures for April at 0800 GMT.