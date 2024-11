UK pledges continued support for Moldova’s democratic reform after presidential election

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday pledged to continue its support for democratic and economic reforms in Moldova after pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu claimed victory at Sunday’s closely-fought presidential election.

Congratulating Sandu in a message on X, foreign minister David Lammy said: “I look forward to strengthening our friendship and continuing our support on Moldova’s economic and democratic reforms.”