UK PM Starmer’s chief of staff steps down, takes new role

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray has resigned just over three months after the Labour Party won a parliamentary election, Downing Street said on Sunday.

Gray will take up a new post as Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.