UK PM Starmer and Zelenskiy discussed Ukraine’s military needs in London talks

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the support Ukraine would need in its war against Russia in the coming months during talks in London on Thursday, Starmer’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also reiterated Britain’s view that Ukraine has the right, in certain circumstances, to strike targets inside Russian territory, but said that Britain’s stance on the use of its long-range Storm Shadow missiles was unchanged.

“We obviously want to put Ukraine in the strongest position. But no war has ever been won by a single weapon. And on Storm Shadow specifically, there has been no change to the UK government’s position on the use of long-range missiles,” the spokesperson said.

Zelenskiy also met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London.

Asked about long-range weapons, Rutte told reporters: “We discussed it today, but in the end it is up to the individual allies.”

