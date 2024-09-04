Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK PM Starmer apologises to Grenfell fire victims on behalf of British state

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday apologised on behalf of the state to victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people.

“I want to start with an apology on behalf of the British state to each and every one of you, and indeed, to all of the families affected by this tragedy,” he told parliament, responding to the publication of a public inquiry report into the blaze.

“It should never have happened. The country failed to discharge its most fundamental duty: to protect you and your loved ones, the people that we are here to serve, and I am deeply sorry.”

