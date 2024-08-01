Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK PM Starmer condemns far-right for violence after Southport killings

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned far-right demonstrators after outbreaks of violence in London and elsewhere following the killing of three young girls in Southport, northwest England.

“As far as the far-right is concerned, this is coordinated, this is deliberate,” he told a press conference, referring to the violent clashes this week.

“This is not a protest that just got out of hand. It is a group of individuals who are who are absolutely bent on violence.”

