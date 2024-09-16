Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK PM Starmer in Italy stresses importance of fighter jet programme

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

ROME (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday stressed the importance of a fighter jet programme with Italy and Japan after speculation that his new government could axe its participation in the scheme in a defence review.

Starmer met Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni for talks in Rome on Monday, which covered defence issues including the two countries’ participation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), known in Britain as Tempest.

“We agreed the vital importance of our collaborative defence programmes, including GCAP, for our shared national security interests and respective defence industrial capabilities, and we welcome the continued progress we are making,” the leaders said in a joint declaration after the meeting.

Amid speculation that Britain’s involvement in GCAP could be axed in a defence review, Starmer in July emphasised the programme’s importance but didn’t guarantee continued involvement.

Starmer said on Monday that the project came up “a number of times today” as he also met the chairman of defence firm Leonardo, which is involved in the GCAP fighter jet project and which during the trip announced an investment of 435 million pounds ($574.50 million) in its UK business.

“GCAP is a very important project and I had the opportunity to make that clear, both publicly and here in private,” Starmer told reporters shortly before he left Italy.

“Obviously, we have a strategic defence review. But that’s not focused on any particular capability. GCAP is important and I’ve been able to make that clear today.”

Defence firms including Leonardo and BAE Systems involved in delivering GCAP have said that the project is progressing and they expect it to continue under the new government.

($1 = 0.7572 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR