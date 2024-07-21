Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK PM Starmer respects Biden’s decision to drop out of White House race

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday he respects U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his reelection bid and that he will have based his decision on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.

“I respect President Biden’s decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency,” he said in a statement.

“I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.”

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

