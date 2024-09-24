Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK PM Starmer says cost of fixing public finances will be shared fairly

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that the cost of fixing shortfalls in the public finances would be shared fairly and that all his government’s policies would still be properly funded.

“I understand that many of the decisions we must take will be unpopular … but the cost of filling that black hole in our public finances, that will be shared fairly,” Starmer said at his Labour Party’s annual conference in the northern English city of Liverpool.

“Just because we all want low taxes and good public services this does not mean that the iron law of properly funding policies can be ignored, because it can’t,” he said.

“The risk of showing to the world, as the Tories (the Conservative Party) have, that this country does not fund its policies – that is a risk we can never take again,” he added.

