Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK PM Starmer says he will not accept any more donations for clothes

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not accept any more donations to pay for his clothing, a Downing Street source said on Friday, following widespread media criticism over thousands of pounds of gifts he has received.

Starmer, who came to power in July, has come under fire this month after it was reported he had accepted donations from a wealthy Labour donor to pay for his work clothing and spectacles, as well as high-end clothes and shopping services for his wife.

Earlier this week Sky News said he had declared more than 100,000 pounds in gifts, benefits and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other member of parliament.

The Downing Street source said as well as Starmer, the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and finance minister Rachel Reeves would also decline any further donations for clothing.

Starmer has said he followed all the necessary transparency rules on declaring gifts, but the figures have been politically damaging at a time when his government is cutting financial help for energy bills for millions of pensioners.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR